April 25, 2023
Shaw Local
Oregon FFA greenhouse to open first weekend in May

By Earleen Hinton
Piper Albaugh (left) hands a plant to Emaleigh Law as they work in the Oregon High School's greenhouse on Monday. Horticulture students have been busy preparing plants for the greenhouse's opening on May 6.

OREGON – The Oregon FFA Greenhouse will start their Spring Plant Sale in May, featuring new varieties of plants.

“This year we open during the first weekend in May and will be open every weekend while supplies last. We will also be at the Oregon Park District’s Flower and Plant Sale & Mini Market,” said Oregon FFA Adviser and Horticulture Teacher Chelsea Eden.

The greenhouse, located behind the Oregon High School at 210 S. 10th Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and weekdays by appointment. To make an appointment, call 815-732-5300, ext. 1131.

Plants from the greenhouse will also be available to purchase at the Oregon Park District’s Flower & Plant Sale on Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. at River’s Edge Farmer’s Market.

