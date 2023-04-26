Byron man who twice fled police pleads guilty; sentenced to prison

OREGON — A Byron man pleaded guilty on April 20 to multiple charges stemming from two similar, but unrelated, incidents where he fled police.

Robert J. Murbach, 41, was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated fleeing to elude a peace officer in relation to a Feb. 25 incident.

“We’re pleased we were able to obtain a sentence on the higher end of the sentencing range in the [Illinois] Department of Corrections,” Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said. “The defendant’s conduct threatened many police officers, as well as the public.”

Murbach also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and one count each of resisting a peace officer causing injury and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol for the February incident. He was sentenced to six years in the IDOC for each offense, with them to be served concurrently with the seven-year sentence.

In relation to an April 26, 2022, incident, Murbach pleaded guilty to resisting a peace officer causing injury, and was sentenced to six years in the IDOC, also to be served concurrently with the seven-year sentence.

Concurrent sentences allow a defendant to serve all sentences simultaneously, with the longest sentence determining the maximum time they’ll be incarcerated. Consecutive sentences require a defendant to serve each sentence individually, with the time incarcerated totally all sentences added together.

Murbach was on bond for the April 2022 incident when he committed the February crimes, which was used to mandate consecutive sentences, Rock said.

“If you were on bond on a felony and committed another felony, and then were convicted of both, it was mandatory consecutive [sentences],” Rock said. “It’s not anymore under the SAFE-T Act.”

In April 2022, Murbach was the driver of a motor vehicle that fled from an Ogle County deputy. He subsequently resisted arrested and caused injury to a deputy, according to an April 21 press release from Rock’s office.

In February, Murbach was the driver of a motor vehicle that fled from several deputies and a Byron police officer, the press release states. Law enforcement officers successfully apprehended Murbach after a vehicle pursuit and physical struggle, according to the press release.

Aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer is a Class 3 felony with a sentence range of two to five years in the IDOC, but because of Murbach’s criminal record, he qualified for an extended term sentencing with a range of 2 to 10 years.

Resisting a peace officer causing injury, aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol all are Class 4 felonies with sentencing ranges of one to three years in the IDOC. Murbach’s criminal history qualifed him for an extended term sentencing with a range of one- to six years.

The sentences were handed down by Judge Anthony W. Peska.