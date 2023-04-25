April 24, 2023
Shaw Local
Live music planned for First Fridays Open Mic on May 5 at Oregon VFW

Special feature this month is a songwriters contest

By Shaw Local News Network

“Just for Fun,” featuring powerful vocals and impressive instrumentals, performed at last month’s First Friday. Band members included Jim Woelber on guitar and vocals, Michelle Borgman on vocals and guitar, Jerry Gibbs on bass and vocals, and Bill Richards on box drum. (Photo supplied by Lowell Harp)

OREGON – A songwriters contest has been added to the First Fridays Open Mic show, set for the Oregon VFW on Friday, May 5.

The contest will start at 4 p.m., with the usual performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. The winner will be decided by a vote among all the participants. Contestants can sign up by contacting Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

“First Fridays attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event organizers.

Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” Harp said.

For additional information, contact Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW, located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon, provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.

