Live music planned for First Fridays Open Mic on May 5 at Oregon VFW

OREGON – A songwriters contest has been added to the First Fridays Open Mic show, set for the Oregon VFW on Friday, May 5.

The contest will start at 4 p.m., with the usual performances beginning at 6:30 p.m. The winner will be decided by a vote among all the participants. Contestants can sign up by contacting Jerry Tice at 815-449-2660.

“First Fridays attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said Lowell Harp, one of the event organizers.

Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations.

“Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis, so it’s best to arrive by 6 p.m. or earlier,” Harp said.

For additional information, contact Tice, at 815-449-2660.

The VFW, located at 1310 West Washington Street in Oregon, provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4 to 8 p.m.