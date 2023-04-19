April 18, 2023
OHS music department finishes competition series with a ‘bang’

Oregon High School Band Director Andy Eckardt directs band students during the 28th Annual Band Extravaganza at the Blackhawk center in Oregon on March 16. Students in grades 5-12 played a dozen movie-related selections in front of a packed house. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

OREGON – The Oregon High School Music Department finished its competition series on Saturday, April 15 with a ‘bang’.

The choir, jazz choir, band, and jazz band all received Division 1 / Superior ratings at the contest in Stockton (the choir even received a “Best of Day” award from the judges).

“It was an overall great day in which our student musicians represented Oregon with professionalism and excellence. Our school finished 3rd in the state for class B due to performances on Saturday as well as the Solo/Ensemble contest in March,” said Zach Hall, choir director.

Upcoming times to see the students perform are:

• Wednesday, April 26: Band Night at Alfano’s. “Come out to Alfano’s for spaghetti and be serenaded with dinner music by members of the OHS Band,” said Andy Eckardt, band director. “A portion of the evening’s profit will be donated to the OHS Band Program. Order the special (spaghetti, roll, drink) for $8 and it will get to you fast. Other items are available for menu price but may take longer.”

• Thursday, May 4: Oregon Elementary Spring Concert, 6:30 p.m.

• Sunday, May 7: OHS Spring Concert, 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 11: OJHS Spring Concert, 7 p.m.

• Saturday, May 13: OHS Jazz Dance, 7 p.m.

“Thank you staff and administration for your continued support of our music program!,” said Miles Beske, junior high band director.

