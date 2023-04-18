April 17, 2023
PAG’s ‘An Evening Around the Radio’ opens April 21 at Pinecrest Grove Theatre in Mt. Morris

By Shaw Local News Network

David Sheely and Hannah Sheely rehearse a scene for the Performing Arts Guild's 'An Evening Around the Radio' to be held April 21-23 at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre. For ticket information, call 815-734-2103 or order tickets online at performingartsguild.com. (Photo supplied by Pam Ballard)

MT. MORRIS – The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris will present, An Evening Around the Radio Friday through Sunday, April 21-23 at the Pinecrest Grove Theatre, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris.

The audience will be entertained with the following radio plays: Burns & Allen – Easter Hat War Council, Abbott & Costello – Who’s on First, Father Knows Best – Aunt Martha and the Ball Game, My Friend Irma – The Boss Buys a Race Horse and Little Orphan Annie – Annie’s Big Surprise Party.

The performance will be held on Friday and Saturday shows with evening shows at 7 p.m. and the Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. General Admission tickets are $12 with students and seniors (65 & over) at $10. Reservations are suggested.

For information or to order tickets call 815-734-2103 or order online at www.performingartsguild.com and click on tickets. Tickets will go on sale April 3.

Cast members are Dylan Stormont, Montana Larson, Mary Mead Cantrell, Gerald Sheely, Priscilla Osborne, Jeff Bold, Mary Cheatwood, Larry Ubben, Norah Coutts, Dave Sheely, Kelly Houston, Hannah Sheely, Julie Spaine, Ethan Sheely, April Bold, Dennis Cheatwood, Eleanor Guinn and Emily Borgman with Renae Taylor as the Foley.

The play will be directed by David Sheely and Trudy Whalen. Karen Urish is the producer.

