Wally the emu was the star of the show at Forreston FFA’s Ag Day

FORRESTON — Wally the little emu was the crowd favorite at the Forreston FFA’s Ag Day on Friday, snacking on kale and spinach as he delighted elementary students with his inquisitive pecking style and face-paced strut.

“He likes shiny things,” said Hunter Miller, a FFA member who hatched Wally in an incubator two months ago. “I always wanted emus so my dad got some some eggs and I incubated them. Wally arrived two months ago and I have two more in the incubator.”

Wally was one of several farm animals on display at the Forreston FFA’s Ag Day, held on the front lawn of the Forreston Elementary School on a sunny, warm Friday morning.

Classes ventured out from their classrooms in 25-minute intervals to pet the animals and climb on three farm tractors that were also part of the event.

Wally was one of the most active animals, strutting back and forth in his open-topped cage with which enabled students to lead in toward the inquisitive bird.

“His favorite treat is spinach,” said Miller as he talked to the students about the emu.

Jenny a 3-year-old burro was the most cooperative, standing at attention near one of the rails of her cage, allowing kids to stroke her forehead.

“Where is Shrek?,” giggled Leighland Zayed, a second grader referring to the Disney movie.

Justin Myers, Jenny’s handler for the day, said she was not nearly as cooperative when he attempted to load her into her trailer earlier in the morning.

“Yeah, she wasn’t that easygoing this morning,” Myers said.

North of the petting zoo area, Logan Miller of German Valley helped kids climb up to the cab of his family’s John Deere tractor with some kids opting to curl up inside one of the machine’s big wheels for a photo op.

Andy Baumann of Forreston brought his family’s 1970s-era Massey Ferguson tractor to the event, complete with muddy back tires.

“That was fun!,” said one of the second graders after sitting in the tractor’s seat and trying to spin the steering wheel.

Forreston High School Ag Teacher and FFA Advisor Kelley Parks said the event was held to help showcase agriculture.

“Elementary classes went through 25-minute rotations, four rotations in the classroom with FFA members or TAP students teaching them, one rotation outside to a petting zoo and the last rotation outside to see and talk about tractors and tractor safety,” said Parks.