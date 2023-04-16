Oregon Lions Club to host drive-through pork chop dinner on May 6

OREGON – The Oregon Lions Club will host a pork chop sandwich drive through on Saturday, May 6 in the SuperValu parking lot in Oregon.

The cost of a sandwich and a bag of chips is $7.

“Come out, drive through, and take home a sandwich to enjoy. Not only will you be treating yourself to a delicious lunch, you will also be supporting Lions charities,” said Lions Member Jean Hoff.

Lions Club members were busy April 15 on Illinois 2 cleaning up the winter roadside debris. Lions members who participated in this event were Grant Afflerbaugh, Lori Peterson, Mike Hoff, James Brown and Jerry Hinrichs.