April 16, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Oregon Lions Club to host drive-through pork chop dinner on May 6

By Shaw Local News Network

The Oregon Lions Club will have a Pork Chop Sandwich Drive Through on Saturday, May 6 at SuperValu Parking Lot in Oregon. The cost of a sandwich and a bag of chips is $7. Pictured, left to right, are: Oregon Lion Grant Afflerbaugh, Oregon Lion Chuck McCourt and Oregon Lion Jerry Hinrichs. (Photo by Jean Hoff)

OREGON – The Oregon Lions Club will host a pork chop sandwich drive through on Saturday, May 6 in the SuperValu parking lot in Oregon.

The cost of a sandwich and a bag of chips is $7.

“Come out, drive through, and take home a sandwich to enjoy. Not only will you be treating yourself to a delicious lunch, you will also be supporting Lions charities,” said Lions Member Jean Hoff.

Lions Club members were busy April 15 on Illinois 2 cleaning up the winter roadside debris. Lions members who participated in this event were Grant Afflerbaugh, Lori Peterson, Mike Hoff, James Brown and Jerry Hinrichs.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois