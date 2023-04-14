Nash Recreation Center pool repairs underway

OREGON — Nash Recreation Center pool repair work is underway a week later than expected.

The pool is closed during April for the repairs, which include removal and reconditioning of the coping stones and addressing leaking in the pool trough.

Contractors arrived Monday and started removing the coping stone, OPD Superintendent of Parks and Facilities Andy Egyed said during Tuesday’s OPD Board of Commissioners meeting.

“As of about 3:30 [p.m. Tuesday], they were about half done removing the coping stone,” he said. “They said that’ll be about a four-day job just to remove the stone. Then they’ll get in there and do what they have to do to clean up the trough and sealant and caulk the cracks.”

Egyed said the hope is repairs will remain on schedule to be completed by April 23 so that there’s time to get the pool filled up and the temperature and chemicals regulated. If all goes well, they’ll be ready to reopen May 1, he said.

Nash Recreation Center passholders that will not utilize the facility during the pool closure can turn their passes in to the front counter to extend their passes for 30 days, according to a press release from OPD.

For questions or information, contact Nash Recreation Center at 815-732-3101.

In other business, it was noted that new OPD Board of Commissioner members will be sworn-in and seated during the May 9 meeting.

“New board members are not seated until the May meeting, and that is mainly because the county clerk’s office has not certified the vote,” OPD Executive Director Erin Folk said. “Once they’ve certified the vote, then we will be able to install the new board in the May meeting.”

Certification usually takes about two weeks, she said.