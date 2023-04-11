Mobile food pantry is April 27 in Mt. Morris

MT. MORRIS — Loaves & Fish Food Pantry alongside Northern Illinois Food Bank, will host a Mobile Food Pantry on Thursday, April 27, from 10 – 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road, Mt. Morris.

Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

“There will be more food on the truck this month! We apologize to anyone who didn’t get food last month when we ran out early. Food is free to neighbors in need; no ID, proof of address or income is required,” said Barb Diehl, one of the event organaizers.

Loaves & Fish Food Pantry is located on the lower level of the Mt. Morris Church of the Brethren, 409 W. Brayton Road, and is open on the first and third Thursdays from 3:30 – 6 p.m. and second and fourth Mondays from 2-4:30 p.m.

“Anyone experiencing food insecurity is eligible to receive food. You do not need to have a referral, and no proof of income is required,” said Diehl.

For more information, call 815-613-8776 and leave a message.