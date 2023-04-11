Forreston greenhouse set to open for business on April 29

FORRESTON — Forreston FFA and high school agriculture students will once again offer plants for purchase from their greenhouse.

“This year the program will offer multiple new plants, familiar old favorites, as well as an increased number of vegetables available. Over 300 beautiful hanging baskets will be available, including the mega hanging basket option,” said Kelley Parks, Forreston High School Agriculture Teacher and FFA Advisor.

The greenhouse will hold its opening day on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Plants will be sold from the greenhouse, located on the southwest corner behind the Forreston Junior/Senior High School property by the bus garage.

The greenhouse will be open:

April

• Saturday, April 29 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

May

• Tuesday, May 2, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 5, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 9, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 12, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

• Tuesday, May 16, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Friday, May 19, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

• Saturday, May 20, 3 - 5:30 p.m.

Dates are subject to change due to weather or supply.

“We have partnered with Koeller Forreston Hardware who will have our plants available as well,” Parks said.