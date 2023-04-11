Chana School Museum seeking donations for annual sale

OREGON — Chana School Museum officials are reminding Ogle County residents that it’s time to clean out the garage, sort the closets, straighten up the basement—and then donate to the school’s annual rummage sale.

“April and May are good months to empty closets, basements, and garages of unwanted and unused items. Donations vary from clothes, household items, tools, appliances, and furniture. Enjoy the new found space and benefit a great historical project at the same time,” said Connie Stauffer, Chana School Museum director. “Collect all those unused and unwanted items for the 25th annual Chana School Museum Rummage Sale. The Chana School Foundation would appreciate any donated items for this year’s fundraiser.”

This year’s sale is Friday, June 2 (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.) and Saturday, June 3, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the basement of the Oregon Coliseum, in downtown Oregon.

Proceeds from the June sale benefit the 1883 Chana School Museum and raise funds to maintain the historic school and its museum which are run by volunteers and supported through fundraisers, grants, and donations.

Donations of items will begin right after Memorial Day weekend, Stauffer said. Drop off days are Tuesday, May 30 from 3-7 p.m., Wednesday, May 31 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., and Thursday, June 1 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

“All items should be dropped off at the Coliseum on these dates and times. Some items that we cannot take for donation are large entertainment centers, large appliances, blinds, mattress and springs, and car seats,” Stauffer said. “If there are questions concerning what items we can or cannot take please call Ray Gruber at 815-979-2907.”

There may be pickup of large items only — call Ray or Connie at 815-732-2447 for information about pick up of those items.

The 1883 Chana School Museum was put on the National Register of Historical Places in 2005. It represents a unique style of a two-room schoolhouse which was superior in size to all other rural schools of the time.

The school was cut in two, and moved seven miles west to Park East in Oregon where it was restored by volunteers. After an extensive restoration effort, it opened for tours, field trips, special events, and appointments.

The project was all completed through volunteer efforts, gifts, grants, and fundraisers, Stauffer said.

“The National Register Office in Springfield considers this project as one the most successful community projects to date in the state of Illinois,” Stauffer said.

To learn more about the Chana School Museum and how to become a volunteer, call Stauffer at 815-732-2447.

“Volunteers are always needed for special projects, school group activities, fundraisers such as this sale, and so much more. We are all volunteers in the Chana School Foundation. There is not job too small in a volunteer project such as the Chana School Museum,” she said.

The Chana School Museum is supported by the Chana School Foundation, which is a 501©(3) not-for-profit organization. IRS tax forms are available for any donation.

“Help support this historical project by donating and/or attending this year’s sale,” Stauffer said.

In previous years the sale had been held on the first floor of the Coliseum, which is now being renovated to house the Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana (CMMA).

The CMMA is an Illinois not-for-profit corporation and federally tax exempt public charity that has leased them Coliseum building from the City of Oregon. The CMMA is scheduled to open sometime in 2023.