4-H Penny Carnival winners announced

By Jodi Baumgartner

Program Coordinator, 4-H Youth Development

OREGON —The Ogle County 4-H Federation hosted its annual 4-H Penny Carnival at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon on March 18. Penny Carnival is much like a fun fair, but features games dreamed up and designed by the 4-H clubs in the county. Eleven of the counties twelve clubs participated, dreaming up twelve games, based on the theme “4-H Family Game Night” and encouraged the development of a wide range of game types.

Cash prizes were awarded to two clubs for games determined to be “Most Entertaining,” and two clubs for games determined to be “Most Creative.”

Congratulations to all the following:

Most Entertaining:

Ogle County Clovers 4-H Club, Rochelle (The Sweaty Socks Basketball Game)

Carefree 4-H Club, Oregon (Memory Match)

Most Creative:

Summerhill Huskies, Forreston (Shoot the Can)

Blackhawk Crossings 4-H Club, Oregon/Mt. Morris (Hungry Hippo)

Proceeds from the night will be divided equally among participating clubs. Many thanks to the hundreds of Ogle County families who attended!

4-H is an informal youth education program conducted by University of Illinois Extension. For more information, call Ogle County Extension at 815/732-2191 or visit Ogle County 4-H online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo.