Work underway on U.S. 52 bridge over Elkhorn Creek

Work on the U.S. 52 bridge crossing Elkhorn Creek in Ogle County is well underway.

The bridge, located just south of Illinois 64 near Brookville, is closed during the project, which includes removing and replacing the bridge. A marked detour directs traffic to Illinois 64 and Illinois 26.

This $3.2 million project is expected to be completed by Aug. 25. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment, an Illinois Department of Transportion press release said.

For IDOT District 2 updates, view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.