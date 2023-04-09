Portion of Illinois 2 down to one lane as bridge work begins between Oregon and Grand Detour

Construction on an Illinois 2 bridge over a drainage ditch south of Oregon has started.

Work on the bridge, located two miles north of Grand Detour, includes replacing expansion joints and installing a concrete overlay, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a press release.

Traffic has been reduced to one lane with a barrier wall and controlled by traffic signals in the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by July 20.

“Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment,” the press release said.