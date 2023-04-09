Easter egg hunt, Touch-A-Truck event held in Forreston on Saturday

The Forreston Lion’s Club and Forreston Area Business Association joined forces on April 8 to sponsor the annual Easter Egg Hunt from 12 - 2 p.m. at Memorial Park.

This year’s event included a Touch A Truck’ for kids to get up close with all kinds of equipment. The Lion’s Club offered lunch - $5 for a hot dog meal and $7 for a brat meal.

The Easter Egg hunt was open for kids 0-10 years old. Touch A Truck is open to kids of all ages.

Also new this year was a special egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids.