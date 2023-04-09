April 09, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituarieseNewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Easter egg hunt, Touch-A-Truck event held in Forreston on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
Dashad Howard, 9, front, participates in a sensory sensitive Easter egg hunt in Forreston's Memorial Park on April 8, 2023. Behind Dashad, his aunt, Alyssa Vinnedge, points his brother, Antwon Howard, 7, toward more prizes. The Forreston Lions Club and Forreston Area Business Association sponsored the annual Easter egg hunts and a Touch-A-Truck event. The sensory sensitive egg hunt was new this year.

Dashad Howard, 9, front, participates in a sensory sensitive Easter egg hunt in Forreston's Memorial Park on April 8, 2023. Behind Dashad, his aunt, Alyssa Vinnedge, points his brother, Antwon Howard, 7, toward more prizes. The Forreston Lions Club and Forreston Area Business Association sponsored the annual Easter egg hunts and a Touch-A-Truck event. The sensory sensitive egg hunt was new this year. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

The Forreston Lion’s Club and Forreston Area Business Association joined forces on April 8 to sponsor the annual Easter Egg Hunt from 12 - 2 p.m. at Memorial Park.

This year’s event included a Touch A Truck’ for kids to get up close with all kinds of equipment. The Lion’s Club offered lunch - $5 for a hot dog meal and $7 for a brat meal.

The Easter Egg hunt was open for kids 0-10 years old. Touch A Truck is open to kids of all ages.

Also new this year was a special egg hunt for sensory sensitive kids.

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois