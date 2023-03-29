71st antique show rolls right along despite snow glitch on Saturday

OREGON — Snow made for a bit of a slow start for the Oregon Woman’s Club’s Antique Show on Saturday, but the crowd picked up as the roads cleared.

“It was maybe a little slow early on because of the snow,” said Jan Steward, club member and show organizer. “But we had people coming in after the snow stopped to make up for the weather. Overall we ended up having 1,105 people for the weekend. That was a little under our usual attendance, but considering the snow it was good attendance overall.”

By mid-afternoon on Saturday, the skies had cleared and the sun had melted most of the several inches of heavy, wet snow that had fallen in the morning.

“It’s been steady all morning,” said Tammy Mendoza of Coal Valley who operated her booth The Cottage.

Mendoza’s was one of several dealers who set up a total of 44 booths at the popular show. “I’ve been coming to this show for 30 years. I had been waiting to get in as a dealer at the show for along time. This is my second year here,” said Mendoza. “People called me from the Quad Cities this morning asking how the roads were. I told them they were OK now and they came right up.”

Anne Knodle of Mt. Morris made the 5-mile trip to the show after the skies cleared.

“I always come to the show to look at all the lovely things,” she said. “I didn’t come as early this year because of the snow, but this show is so nice.”

Linda and Don Pottinger of Oregon were also busy checking antiques at the show.

“We come pretty much every year. We usually just browse,” Linda said while looking over a copper pot.

Doug Jennings of Blue Goose Antiques in Bloomington-Normal, praised the show and its organizers.

“We’ve had a good day. The club works hard to put on this show and they provide some additional services which are nice for the dealers,” he said.

Also working hard were members of the The Chana United Methodist Church, who made sure show attendees did not go hungry offering sandwiches, drinks, and their homemade pies — a show staple.

“We started Thursday and Friday making pies for this week,” said Gail Beck, ‘CUMC’s Pie General’. “We made about 30 pies — it’s a challenge.”

Fruit for the pies is donated to the church. “It’s hand-picked and then hand-peeled. All locally grown,” said Beck.

The pies are then created and baked in the church’s certified kitchen. “It’s very labor intensive,” said Beck smiling.

“It’s fun making them and trying different recipes,” added Deb Bothhous, one of the pie people.

The antique show has been held by the Oregon Woman’s Club for 71 years—on the fourth weekend of March. The two-day event is the major fundraiser for the woman’s club that uses the proceeds to help fund various community projects and charities.

The club was organized in 1922.

For more information about the club, contact Steward at 815-734 6337 or 815-985-7550 or email: lillies2share@yahoo.com

Linda Dunphy of Dixon (left) and Susie Lendman of Sterling chat as they look at antiques in Tammy Mendoza's booth at the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show on Saturday in Oregon. Mendoza's antique shop 'The Cottage' is located in Coal Valley. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

The 'Twisted Whiskers" booth at the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show featured a selection of art deco and art nouveau lamps. The shop is located in Raymond, Illinois near Springfield. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Don Gibson of Victorian House Antiques of Hanover, Wisconsin talks to Kathryn Reynolds of Mt. Morris about one of the items for sale at his booth at the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show on Saturday. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Linda and Don Pottinger of Oregon look at antiques in one of the 44 booths at the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show on Saturday in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Linda Dunphy of Dixon (left) and Susie Lendman of Sterling look at antiques in Tammy Mendoza's booth at the Oregon Woman's Club Antique Show on Saturday in Oregon. Mendoza's antique shop 'The Cottage' is located in Coal Valley. She was one of 44 dealers at this year's event. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)