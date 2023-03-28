Next First Fridays open mic is April 7 at the Oregon VFW

OREGON — The First Fridays Open Mic next show is Friday, April 7 at the Oregon VFW, 310 West Washington Street in Oregon.

“The event attracts many talented performers, but musicians and singers of all skill levels find acceptance from its supportive audience,” said organizer Lowell Harp.

The VFW provides ample parking, along with the availability of a restaurant and bar within the building. A fish fry runs from 4-8 p.m.

“The show starts at 6:30 p.m.. Admission is free, although a jar is available for donations. Performers can sign up for time slots on a first-come-first-serve basis starting at 6 p.m.,” he said.

Interested parties who have questions can contact Jerry Tice, at 815-449-2660.