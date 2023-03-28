Byron woman’s death ruled an accidental electrocution: deputy coroner

BYRON — A Byron woman’s death was ruled an accidental electrocution that occurred after a downed power line “electrified” her neighbors’ home over the weekend, Ogle County Chief Deputy Coroner Jeanette Bennett said Tuesday.
Marlana McFarland, 34, was found Saturday outside a home on the 100 block of West Third Street after firefighters responded to a possible electrocution and house fire. The downed power line caused the home to catch fire and burn to the ground.
McFarland, who lived on the same block of West Third Street, was trying to help her neighbors at the home that caught fire when she was electrocuted, according to her neighbor.
Deputy Chief Tony Dinges said when Byron firefighters responded to the scene at 8:47 a.m. the entire home had been charged with electricity. Firefighters found McFarland, who had not yet been identified, on the ground outside the home.
Firefighters were unable to reach McFarland or fight the ensuing blaze until ComEd crews arrived to cut power to the home, Dinges said.
Once the power was shut down – which took approximately an hour – firefighters battled the blaze and saved other homes on the block. The home that had been electrified was a total loss displacing the family that lived there.
Heavy snow fell across the region early Saturday followed by brisk winds. Dinges said he thought the fallen line likely was due to the weather. The home that was destroyed was located a block north of Byron’s downtown, across the street from the city’s post office.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze, Dinges said.
McFarland has 5 children, including an infant. A GoFundMe page for McFarland and her family has been established at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/family-of-marley-mcfarland
Donations also are being accepted for the family whose home was destroyed after they evacuated safely. Micki Hoefle, the human resource manager for the Meridian School District, is collecting donations for that family.
Hoefle also said she is accepting donations for the family at her home, 3 Highland Court, Stillman Valley. For additional information on that funding effort, call Hoefle at 815-988-7361.
Two bank accounts have been established at Holcomb Bank in Byron where donations for both families can be sent.
A community candlelight vigil was planned for Tuesday evening.