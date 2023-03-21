Plenty of family fun on tap at Ogle County’s 4-H Penny Carnival

OREGON — Kids could try tossing rolled up socks into a cardboard washing machine or become ‘Hungry Hippos’ and munch up plastic balls with small clothes baskets — all for pocket change at the Ogle County 4-H Penny Carnival.

The 2023 event, held from 5-8 p.m. at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon on March 18, allowed kids to play a variety of games created by 4-H Club members — for a quarter.

Connor Clark, 8, of Rochelle had so much fun trying to guide a pink balloon pig into its pen with a flyswatter at the The Leaf River Soaring Eagles’ booth that he played twice.

When asked if he had experience herding pigs he smiled and said: “No, I live in an apartment.”

Brother and sister, Alana (7) and Allen (5) Smith of Leaf River laid flat on scooters armed with a plastic baskets and became hungry hippos to try and catch as many balls as they could during their timed turn at the Blackhawk Crossing 4-H Club’s booth.

And Wyatt (6) and Eileen (2) Frewin of Oregon giggled as they tossed rolled up socks toward a cardboard washer and dryer made by the Ogle County Clovers.

Some of the other games offered by clubs included the Grand Detour Greens’ ‘4-Hopoly’ with big inflatable dice, Pinecreek Valley’s ‘Tic-Tac-Toe’ with velcro tennis balls, a walk-around ‘Chutes and Ladders’ game by the BY Badgers, and the Carefree 4-H Club’s memory card game.

Prizes were awarded win or lose during the “4-H Family Game Night!” theme. 4-H is the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension.

For more information about the Ogle County 4-H program, call Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191 or visit online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.

Wyatt Frewin, 6, of Oregon, tosses a sock into a cardboard washer at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18 at the the Blackhawk Center in Oregon. The Ogle County Clovers 4-H Club offered this game for participants. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Connor Clark, 8, of Rochelle and David Bagwell, 10, of the Leaf River Soaring Eagles 4-H Club herd balloon pigs into their pen with fly swatters at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Connor Clark, 8, of Rochelle herds a balloon pig into its pen with a fly swatter at the Leaf River Soaring Eagles' booth at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Madilyn Deraitus, 4, of Forreston, plays a memory game at the Carefree 4-H Club's game at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Eileen Frewin, 2, of Oregon, tosses a sock into a cardboard dryer at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. The Ogle County Clovers 4-H Club offered this game for participants. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Gwenyth Stanfa, 6, of Rochelle, tosses a ball at a tic-tac-toe board as Cooper Ellison, 6, of Byron watches during the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. The Pine Creek Valley 4-H Club offered this game for kids. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Andrew Hickman a member of the BY Badgers 4-H Club helps direct Isacc Blankenship, 4, of Stillman Valley through the club's 'Chutes and Ladders' game at the 4-H Penny Carnival on Saturday, March 18. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)