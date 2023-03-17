Ryan Huels on agenda to be Oregon Elementary School principal

OREGON — The Oregon School Board is expected to approve Ryan Huels as the new principal at Oregon Elementary School during its board meeting on March 20. When approved, Huels will become the principal on July 1.

“The district is looking forward to Ryan Huels transitioning into this new role. He works hard to build relationships with students and staff members,” said Tom Mahoney, superintendent of Oregon Community District 220. “Overwhelmingly, Ryan stood out as the best candidate for the open position, and I don’t think there is a better choice for Oregon Elementary.”

Current Oregon Elementary School Principal, Kelli Virgil, accepted a position as assistant superintendent in Streator Elementary School District 44, Mahoney said.

Huels began his journey with OCUSD as an elementary school teacher in 2012, where he served in that role for five years. He then transitioned to his current position as Oregon Elementary School assistant principal in 2017.

“Thank you to Dr. Mahoney, the OCUSD Board of Education, Kelli Virgil and the entire OCUSD Administrative team for their support,” said Huels. “It has been an honor to serve the community as an assistant principal, and I am eager to expand on my established positive relationships with students, staff, and the community to continue to improve academic outcomes for our students.”