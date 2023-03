POLO — The Polo Lions Club’s 38th annual Farm Toy Show of March 4 had good attendance.

“We had about 360 people who paid to go through,” Lions Club member Jeff Short said. “It was a successful day.”

The event was held at the Polo Community High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. More than 75 vendors were scheduled to attend.

The Polo FFA also hosted a cafeteria and raffle.