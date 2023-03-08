Polo council says no semi-truck parking at 212 S. Division come May

POLO — Come May 1, semi-trucks no longer will be allowed to part at 212 S. Division Ave., in Polo.

At the Polo City Council’s March 6 meeting, members voted unanimously to discontinue letting semi-trucks park at the lot next to the Shell gas station. The land in question is owned by the city.

“It was a nice gesture for us to let them do that, but they [truck drivers] are not all coming to city hall and getting permission to do that,” Mayor Doug Knapp said.

City officials are looking to make the land more functional for the community, he said, pointing to the chili cook-off and farmers market as events that could or should be held there.

“We’ve talked about even possibly making a shelter there and making it more appealing,” Knapp said.

A sign will be posted at the lot, notifying drivers that there will be no parking allowed effective May 1, and that violating vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.