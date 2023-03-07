RiverWatch volunteers sought to monitor stream health

The lllinois RiverWatch Network will host several training sessions across the state to teach community members how to monitor the health of their local streams.

RiverWatch training workshops in this region are April 2 in Byron (Ogle County) and May 6 in Galena (Jo Daviess County).

No previous knowledge or experience is required to attend RiverWatch workshops. The workshops will provide information for volunteers to monitor streams, whether the volunteers have a biology degree or just want to better understand the stream in their backyard.

“Macroinvertebrates are in all of our streams and many people don’t know they are there,” RiverWatch volunteer coordinator Hannah Griffis said. “The critters in our streams are impacted by changes in the health of our streams, whether natural or caused by humans. Based on what we find living in the stream, we can get an idea of the overall health of the stream.”

RiverWatch, a community science program, is coordinated by the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center at Lewis and Clark Community College.

Each spring, RiverWatch offers workshops where volunteers learn to collect and identify stream macroinvertebrates (water bugs) and describe the physical condition of the stream habitat.

Upon completing training and becoming certified, volunteers may adopt a stream site where they can monitor water quality and contribute to a statewide dataset using RiverWatch survey methods.