OHS music students to present The Addams Family this week

Oregon High School musical students will present their annual spring musical The Addams Family, March 9-12.

“Whether you have seen the original show, the 90′s movies, the newer Netflix original Wednesday, or have only sung the ‘days of the week song’ in elementary school, you will enjoy this story about the Addams Family. In this musical,” said Zach Hall, choir director. “We witness Wednesday fall in love and all of the havoc that results from it. Is the family ready to accept the prospect of in-laws? Are the potential in-laws the right fit for the Addams family? Will Pugsley ruin the whole thing? Wait, Fester’s in love with what? Come see the show to find out what happens!’

The shows are on Thursday, March 9, Friday, March 10, Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12 in the Oregon High School auditorium.

The Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows begin at 7 p.m., and the Sunday matinee is at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, and admission is free for all Oregon students as well as children under the age 5. A

ll tickets are purchased at the door. If you have any questions about the show, contact zhall@ocusd.net.