Fun and games planned for 4-H Penny Carnival March 18 at Oregon’s Blackhawk Center

Looking for a fun, inexpensive way to spend a Saturday evening with your kids or grandkids? Put the Ogle County 4-H Penny Carnival on your March schedule!

The 4-H Penny Carnival is set for March 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Blackhawk Center, 1101 W. Jefferson St, Oregon. This annual event is open to the public and features 4-H club created games that can be played for 25¢ each or 50¢ games for $10 .

“Prizes are awarded win or lose! Plus, a free door prize drawing will be conducted, and a snack stand will be available. This is one of the few places where families can still have a whole evening of fun on pocket change,” said Jodi Baumgartner, program coordinator for 4-H Youth Development.

The 2023 game theme is “4-H Family Game Night!” Two 4-H clubs will be awarded special cash prizes for games that are “Most Entertaining” and “Most Creative.” This year the event is sponsored by Heels and Hardhats.

4-H is the youth development program of University of Illinois Extension.

For more information about this or any other county 4-H program, call Ogle County Extension at 815-732-2191 or visit online at https://extension.illinois.edu/bdo/4-h-ogle-county.