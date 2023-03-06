‘Silent spaces’ in new state wind, solar zoning law a concern for Ogle County officials

OREGON — Members of an Ogle County ad hoc committee formed in response to a new law that restricts local zoning authority of wind and solar facilities lamented the law’s “silent spaces” during their Feb. 28 meeting.

“There’s all these ‘silent spaces’ where they [local municipalities] are not sure how they’re going to be handled because there’s nothing agreed upon,” said Dan Miller, a member of the Special Strategic Zoning Response Ad Hoc Committee. “It was just a base bill. The people who wrote it threw stuff at the wall, cherry picked it and threw it together. That’s going to create a lot of opportunity for disagreement litigation.”

The eight-member ad hoc committee was created following the passages of House Bill 4412 and Senate Bill 1602, which were signed into law on Jan. 27 by Gov. JB Pritzker as Public Act 102-1123.

The bills were passed by the Illinois General Assembly during January’s “lame duck” session, with state representatives voting 73-36 in favor, and state senators voting 33-17 in favor.

“What it [the law] does is, it basically removes the counties or any local governments from having any say on what’s decided,” committee Chairperson Ben Youman said on Feb. 21, following the committee’s first meeting. “The state basically put no restrictions and said, ‘Anything with wind and solar, it has to be passed.’”

Counties with existing zoning ordinances that conflict with the new law have until May 27 to make the changes necessary to comply.

Ad hoc committee members didn’t take much action on Feb. 28. Most of the hour-long meeting was spent sharing information each had gathered, hearing updates from other county officials and discussing potential next steps.

One action members did take was to unanimously approve the committee’s mission statement: “Identify and act on preserving and highlighting safety of residents by establishing refined zoning guidance and strategies in conjunction with requirements of Public Act 102-1123 (HB 4412/SB1602).”

The ad hoc committee’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, March 7, at 5 p.m. in room 319 of the Old Ogle County Courthouse.