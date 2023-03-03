Byron moves on to 2A final with 55-43 win over Chicago Noble/Butler

NORMAL — Seniors Ella Grundstrom and Ava Kultgen took the reigns in the Tigers’ 2A semifinal win over Chicago Noble/Butler at Redbird Arena on Thursday.

Kultgen led Byron on the offensive end with 17 points in the 55-43 victory while Grundstorm snared 14 rebounds — 12 defensively—to stop the taller Lynx from getting second looks at the basket, especially in the second half.

“I had so many turnovers I had to make up for something. We could not let them have second chances. We had to limit them to one and done,” Grundstorm said.

At a one point early in half, Grundstorm and a Noble player both grabbed a defensive rebound, but Grundstorm soon ripped the ball away and headed down to the offensive end.

“We knew we had to be really strong with the ball. They were coming from all over to double team us.” Grundstorm said.

Coach Eric Yerly defined that type of determination in one word — seniors.

“That’s seniors this time of year. Rebounding is all about effort,” Yerly said. “We had a senior that wanted to play for the state title on Saturday. That’s just effort and a senior who wanted to win. When you have 14 rebounds that’s just unbelievable. And Ella, just so you know, you did not lead us in turnovers.”

Byron went 0-6 from the field and didn’t score for nearly three minutes before Kultgen made a free throw at the 5:35 mark.

She scored the next four points for Byron and Brittyn Bielskis drained a three to tie the game at 8-8, but Noble led 11-10 at the end of the quarter.

“It’s all about staying in the moment,” Kultgen said. “At the beginning of the game everyone is going to be a little nervous. It’s a big stage and we haven’t been here before.”

Byron took the lead early in the second quarter when Kultgen scored and Freshman Macy Groharing completed a fast break to make it 14-11.

After a bucket by Karsyn Bielskis and free throws by Grundstrom it was Kultgen again as the Tigers outscored the Lynz 12-2 in the quarter to take a 22-13 lead at the half.

Byron extended that lead to 30-13 on a Groharing layup early in the third period. Kultgen, Grunderstrom, and Bielskis added buckets to give the Tigers a 38-30 lead and Groharing nailed a jumper at the buzzer for a 40-32 lead.

The Tigers went on to outscore the Lynx 15-11 in the fourth quarter with six points from Malia Morton, also a freshman, and four each from Kultgen and Grundstrom en route to the win.

“It’s just an honor that I get to play with these seniors,” said Groharing who scored 10 points in the game.

Morton echoed that sentiment: “Its great to play with the seniors we have,” she said.

Kultgen led all scorers with 17 followed by Groharing and Morton with 10 each. Karsyn Bielskis scored 9, Grundstrom 6, and Brittyn Bielskis 3.

Yerly , whose Byron teams won state titles in 2016 and 2017, said Big Northern Conference teams have fared well at the state tournament. Winnebago took second last year falling to Quincy Notre Dame in the 2A championship game. Stillman Valley took third in 2012.

“Our conference has had a great run down here and success when we do come here,” he said. “It’s a great tournament.”

Byron (35-2) will face Breese Mater Dei (26-7) who upset the 2022 state champ Quincy Notre Dame 61-54.

The Tigers play for the state title at 12:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Byron's Brittyn Bielskis (11) blocks a shot by Chicago Butler's Xamiya Walton (1) at the 2A state semifinal game on Thursday. (Randy Stukenberg/RANDY STUKENBERG/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR)

Byron's Ava Kultgen (22) rebounds during the 2A state semifinal game on March 2. (Randy Stukenberg/RANDY STUKENBERG/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR)

Byron's Ava Kultgen (22) drives to the basket past Chicago Butler's Lanyra Mcgill (50) during the 2A state semifinal on March 2.. (Randy Stukenberg/RANDY STUKENBERG/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR)

Byron's Ava Kultgen (22) puts up a shot over Chicago Butler's Xyanna Walton (11) at the Class 2A state semifinal game on March 2. (Randy Stukenberg/RANDY STUKENBERG/ROCKFORD REGISTER STAR)

Byron's Macy Groharing (4) blocks a shot by Chicago Butler's Xyanna Walton (11) at the 2A state semifinal game March 2. (Randy Stukenberg/RANDY STUKENBERG/ROCKFORD REGIST)