Palatine man charged in Ogle County with fatally stabbing Rochelle woman, setting her apartment on fire

OREGON — A Palatine man has pleaded not guilty to charges alleging that in September 2022 he fatally stabbed a Rochelle woman and then set her apartment on fire in an attempt to conceal her death.

Gary C. Freeman, 28, appeared in Ogle County Court on Wednesday via Zoom and pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree murder, one count of residential arson and one count of concealment of a homicide.

He is charged in connection with the death of Devin K. Gibbons, 28, of Rochelle.

Gibbons was found dead in her Rochelle apartment, 503 7th Avenue, after Rochelle police and firefighters were dispatched to that address on Sept. 18, 2022 at 10:46 a.m. for a smoke investigation, according to a joint press release issued by the Rochelle Police Department and Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock,

“Upon entry into the residence, fire personnel located a deceased female,” the press release said. “The fire was deemed suspicious and additional investigators arrived on scene.”

Freeman was developed as a suspect during the course of the investigation, the release said.

Rock submitted the case to an Ogle County Grand Jury on Feb. 28, which indicted Freeman. An arrest warrant was issued on Feb. 28 and he was apprehended in Palatine.

The first degree indictments, Class M felonies, allege Freeman “knowingly stabbed” Gibbons “with the intent to kill her or do great bodily harm” and that the “murder was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner, pursuant to a preconceived plan, scheme, or design.”

The concealment of a homicidal death indictment, a Class 3 felony, alleged Freeman knew Gibbons “had died by homicidal means” and “knowingly concealed” her death by leaving her body inside her apartment and then starting the fire.

The residential arson charge is a Class 1 felony.

He is being held in the Ogle County Correctional Center on $10 million bond. He must post 10% of that amount to be released.

On Wednesday, he appeared in court via a video feed, represented by defense attorney Robert Kerr, who also appeared remotely.

Kerr, who said he had been retained as Freeman’s attorney through his family, told Redington he was considering asking for a bond hearing, but needed more time to review the state’s evidence.

“I have been told the discovery is voluminous and I would ask the court for an opportunity to review,” Kerr said, noting that Freeman’s family is unable to pay the current bond amount to secure his release.

Assistant State’s Attorney Allison Huntley said the state should have early discovery items to Kerr by next week.

Kerr asked that a pretrial sentence report be completed on Freeman as soon as possible.

Redington set a pretrial hearing for April 5 at 1 p.m.

“If he (Kerr) appears remotely then you will appear remotely,” Redington told Freeman. “If he appears in court in person then you will appear in person, too.”

The press release said many agencies worked on the investigation.

“The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois State Police, State Fire Marshall’s Office, Red Cross, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Investigators, Ogle County Coroner’s Office, Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District, Federal Bureau of Investigation (Rockford and Chicago Offices), Schaumburg Police Department, Palatine Police Department, Sterling Police Department, and Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center assisted with this investigation,” the press release said. “The Rochelle Police Department and Ogle County State’s Attorney’s Office thanks those agencies for their assistance and stands with the family and friends of Devin Gibbons in their grief.”

Counts 1-3 of the first degree murder charges have maximum sentences of 20-60 years in prison; count 4 has a maximum sentence of natural life in prison. Those cases are non-probational.

Count 5, the residential arson charge, has a maximum sentence of 4-12 years in prison and also is non-probational. Count 6, concealment of a homicidal death, carries a maximum sentence of 2-5 years in prison, and is probational.