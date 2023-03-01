February 28, 2023
County board allocates more ARPA funds; raises personnel meal per diem

Meal per diem increases not effective until Dec. 1, part of an update to personnel policy manual

By Alexa Zoellner
Ogle County Board members get ready for a regular board meeting on Feb. 21, 2023.

Ogle County Board members get ready for a regular board meeting on Feb. 21, 2023. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

OREGON — Ogle County Board members OK’d another $33,600 in American Rescue Plan Act allocations during their Feb. 21 meeting.

Board members voted unanimously to give the Rochelle Fire Department Social Organization a $15,000 Ogle County Economic Development grant to replace revenue lost because of the 2020 and 2021 cancellation of major events.

“The Rochelle Fire Department Social Organization is a fraternal organization consisting of active and retired Rochelle Firefighters,” they wrote in a grant application. “Our mission is to support local firefighters through upholding traditions of the Rochelle Fire Department, providing camaraderie for active and retired members and their families, and to support special causes around the community.”

Board members also unanimously voted to allocate $18,604.56 to the Ogle County Public Defender’s Office.

“This is for the construction of the hallway door changing the layout of the Public Defender’s office,” said Jeffery Billeter, Finance and Insurance Committee chairperson.

In other business, County Board members unanimously approved a slight increase in the meal per diem for Ogle County employees, effective Dec. 1, 2023. The change will be part of a new personnel policy manual that is being put together.

The breakfast per diem was raised from $10 to $15 and lunch from $15 to $20. The dinner per diem remains at $25.

The change was made to account for inflation and increased food costs, Billeter said.

“Our per diem was very low compared to other counties,” he said.

