Byron man again flees deputies, strikes squad cars in process

OREGON — A Byron man with a long list of past convictions was arrested Saturday after fleeing police through Byron and into Leaf River, striking two squad cars in the process.

Robert J. Murbach, 41, was arrested for one count each of aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer (Class 4 felony); criminal damage to government-supported property over $500 (Class 3 felony); possession of a controlled substance/crack cocaine (Class 4 felony); aggravated driving while under the influence/license revoked (Class 4 felony); aggravated battery to a police officer (Class 3 felony); and four counts of aggravated assault to a police officer (Class A misdemeanor).

Charges were not yet filed by Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock as of Feb. 28.

“We’ll be reviewing it,” Rock said. “It’s going to be pretty similar to what he came into custody on.”

On Feb. 25 at 2:55 a.m., Ogle County deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop in the 11000 block of N. Kennedy Hill Road on a 2003 GMC Envoy traveling more than 100 mph, Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a press release. Murbach refused to stop, and fled southbound on Illinois Route 2.

Deputies deployed “stop sticks,” which successfully deflated several of the GMC’s tires, VanVickle said. The pursuit continued into Byron, where Murbach turned south onto South Fox Run Lane and stopped on Deer Wood Court, he said.

Murbach refused to comply with deputies’ commands, VanVickle said. Murbach drove away, almost striking several deputies in the process and striking a Byron Police Department squad car, he said.

Deputies continued to chase Murbach north onto Creekside Drive where he pulled into a driveway, reversed, and struck an Ogle County squad car, VanVickle said. They pursued Murbach westbound onto Illinois Route 72, until the GMC became disabled just east of Leaf River, he said.

Murbach was treated by Leaf River Fire Protection District EMS at the scene, and then transported to SwedishAmerican Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, VanVickle said. He later was transported to the Ogle County Jail and held pending a court appearance.

Both squad cars sustained moderate damage from being hit, VanVickle said.

Murbach also was cited for driving while under the influence of alcohol/intoxicating compound; failure to reduce speed; leaving the scene; speeding 35-plus mph over the speed limit; driving on a revoked license; fleeing/attempting to elude an officer; registration light; improper traffic lane usage; disregarding a stop sign; operating an uninsured motor vehicle; and improper turn signal.

The incident still is under investigation, with additional charges pending, VanVickle said.

VanVickle said the vehicle Murbach was driving allegedly was stolen.

Charges were filed on Feb. 27 in Lee County Circuit Court for possession of a stolen vehicle (Class 2 felony) and theft $500 to $10,000 (Class 3 felony), according to court records.

Murbach remained the Ogle County Jail as of Feb. 27, according to the sheriff’s office. His bond is set at $500,000/10%, VanVickle said.

Murbach is scheduled to appear on Ogle County Circuit Court on March 8 at 9 a.m.

Other ongoing cases

Murbach is facing 16 counts related to an April 26, 2022, incident where he fled Ogle County sheriff’s deputies, according to court records. He faces six Class 4 felonies, six Class A misdemeanors and four Class P other charges from the incident.

Murbach faces another two Class A misdemeanor charges from a Feb. 25, 2022, incident, where he also fled officers, court records show.

A jury trial for the April 2022 incident is scheduled for April 25-26, 2023, starting at 9 a.m.