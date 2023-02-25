Man who fled deputies found not guilty on attempted murder charges

OREGON – An Ogle County judge ruled Wednesday that prosecutors had failed to prove an Ohio man intended to murder an Ogle County Deputy when he veered his car toward his police vehicle following a high-seed chase in November.

Judge John Redington granted a defense request for a directed verdict finding Brian K. Taylor, 29, of Massillon, Ohio, not guilty of two counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer.

He found him guilty of three class 4 felonies: aggravated assault of a peace officer and two counts of aggravated fleeing to elude a police officer.

Redington made his decision after the prosecution rested following testimony from two county deputies and the playing of two dash camera videos of the Nov. 22 high-speed chase that originated in Stephenson County.

“At no point in time do I intend to minimize the feeling that Sgt. Halfman had that he believed Mr. Taylor was intending to kill him,” Redington said before rendering his verdict. “There are just no supporting facts to support the argument that he intended to kill Officer Halfman.”

Ogle County Patrol Sergeant Michael Halfman testified he thought Taylor was going to hit him when he was standing by his stopped squad waiting to deploy “stop sticks” in an effort to try and stop Taylor who was fleeing from a Stephenson County sheriff’s deputy.

“I thought he was going to hit me. I feared for my life,” testified Halfman who had been dispatched at 12:15 p.m. to assist with the high-speed chase that originated near Dakota, Illinois.

Earlier in the trial, Stephenson County Deputy Anthony Miller testified he started pursuing Taylor about 11:59 a.m. in Dakota on Route 75, after clocking him at 70 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Miller said he pursued Taylor to U.S. Route 20 when he realized he was fleeing. He said Taylor made “abrupt turns” and went through a ditch and over a median before entering Freeport. He said Taylor disobeyed stop signs and traffic signals during the pursuit with speeds reaching 110 mph.

The chase continued through Freeport on Illinois 26 and then south into Ogle County and eventually on to Freeport Road.

As the vehicles reached the intersection of Freeport and Milledgeville roads, Miller said he could clearly see Halfman and his parked squad in the northbound lane.

Miller said Taylor’s Mazda veered toward Halfman and then the ditch before entering the ditch and then exiting the ditch, eventually striking his squad car. Taylor’s car came to rest in the ditch and he was apprehended.

Halfman said he had parked his squad car in the northbound lane near the intersection of Freeport and Milledgeville roads and was ready to deploy the stop sticks to flatten Taylor’s tires when he saw the Mazda Miata in the southbound lane being pursued at a “high rate of speed” by Miller.

Halfman testified he did not have time to deploy the stop sticks because the Mazda swerved into the northbound lane and then directly at his squad causing him to move to avoid being hit.

“Once he (Taylor) got close to me he swerved into my lane. I was more worried that he was coming at me and was going to hit me,” Halfman said.

Public Defender Michel O’Brien argued that the law requires proof that Taylor knowingly intended to harm the deputy.

“There is not sufficient evidence to prove intent to kill,” argued O’Brien. “You have to know the result. It has to be purposeful. It has to be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

O’Brien interpreted the dash cam video as showing Taylor slowing down and going toward the ditch in an attempt to avoid the stop sticks—not an action to try and injure Halfman.

“It is clear that as the vehicle approaches the stop sticks, it gauges and then takes a straight line, slow shot to the ditch,” O’Brien said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Leisten disagreed. “The defendant purposely drove at Officer Halfman. He had to jump out of the away to avoid being hit,” Leisten argued.

The dashboard video from Miller’s squad showed Taylor passing numerous cars and trucks—sometimes on the shoulder and sometimes in no-passing zones—while clearly disregarding stop signs and traffic signals. At one point in Stephenson County, he looped around cars stopped at an intersection to avoid stopping.

Dispatch conversations that could be heard on the video indicated speeds of 60 mph through Freeport on Illinois 26 and as high as 110 mph on Freeport Road. The white Miata sports car could be seen making hard, abrupt turns to try and shake Miller as the deputy recorded the speed of his squad and the location. During the pursuit, Taylor ignored stop signs at the intersections of Freeport Road and Illinois 62 and Illinois 64 including swinging around vehicles as they were stopped at the intersections.

Leisten said Taylor showed no concern for Ogle and Stephenson county residents as he broke numerous traffic laws while fleeing Miller.

“He caused fear among Ogle and Stephenson county residents, especially Officer Halfman,” Leisten said.

Leisten argued the videos showed how recklessly Taylor was driving, especially when he swerved toward Halfman’s squad instead of continuing on south on Freeport Road.

“Deputy Miller saw the defendant purposely driving his vehicle toward Officer Halfman. He easily could have driven straight ahead. The stop sticks were not out. At no time did the defendant intend to stop his vehicle,” said Leisten.

Taylor surrendered without incident after his car collided with the rear of Miller’s squad and the two deputies ordered him out of the car.

When asked by Leisten what Taylor said after the chase ended, Miller said: “I asked him why he was running and he said ‘I just wanted to make it interesting. I didn’t think you fellas could chase in the State of Illinois.’ "

Redington set Taylor’s sentencing hearing for April 13 pending a pre-sentence report.

Taylor had pleaded not guilty to all the charges and requested a bench trail instead of a jury trial during a Feb. 15 hearing. He has been in custody in the Ogle County Correctional Center on $500,000 bond since his arrest.