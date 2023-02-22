Forrestville Valley to again waive tuition for non-resident district employees’ children

FORRESTON — Children of Forrestville Valley School District employees will continue to be allowed to attend school in the district tuition-free.

On Feb. 15, Forrestville Valley School Board of Education members unanimously voted to renew a waiver of the school code to allow non-resident students whose parents are employees of the district to attend its schools tuition-free, district Superintendent Sheri Smith said. The public hearing held regarding the matter prior to the vote was a formality, she said.

“Part of the idea behind it is the teacher shortage. It’s something we’re all trying to work with,” Smith said. “If an employee can have the same schedule as their children, that might just be one more incentive or perk to them as far as coming to the district [for work].”

The waiver approved last week is good for five years, she said. The first waiver was implemented in the 2018-19 school year, Smith said.

“It’s something that a lot of districts in our area do,” Smith said. “It is new for us in that we’ve only had one cycle.”

This school year, only one staff member utilizes the waiver, Smith said. She anticipates a few more employees will join the list for the 2023-24 school year as their children enter kindergarten.