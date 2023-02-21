Rochelle man arrested for possessing child porn

ROCHELLE — A 37-year-old Rochelle man was arrested last week for possession of child pornography.

Jesus Fernado Cornejo-Garcia was arrested on eight counts of possession of child pornography under 13 years old, a class 2 felony, according to a press release from the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said official charges will be filed by Feb. 22 at the latest, and that he expects there will be eight counts.

“We’re in the process of putting together the charging language,” Rock said Tuesday morning.

Detectives arrested Cornejo-Garcia after executing a search warrant on his residence, the press release states. Investigators seized evidence supporting an arrest for possession of child pornography while executing the warrant, according to the press release.

Illinois State Police investigators received information that Cornejo-Garcia supposedly downloaded child pornography and, in December 2022, began investigating, the press release states. A thorough investigation ensued in conjunction with the Illinois Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, the Illinois State Police, Belvidere Police Department, Rochelle Police Department and the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office.

Cornejo-Garcia currently is out on bail, according to Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle.

Cornejo-Garcia is scheduled to appear in Ogle County Court for a preliminary status hearing on Feb. 22 at 10 a.m.