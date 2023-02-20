Ogle County man gets 14 years in federal prison for transporting child pornography

ROCKFORD — A Byron man was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in federal prison for transportation of child pornography.
Oscar Flores-Vazquez, 51, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of knowingly transporting child pornography.
Flores-Vazquez was also ordered to pay $8,750 in restitution to certain victims by U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey who imposed the sentence.
John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois and Robert W. “Wes” Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI announced Flores-Vazquez’s sentence in a press release. The government was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Maveus.
According to the press release: Flores-Vazquez admitted in a plea agreement that he used a peer-to-peer application on his computer to knowingly allow others, including an undercover law enforcement agent, to access files on his computer that Flores-Vazquez knew contained child pornography. In June 2018, Flores-Vazquez knowingly transported child pornography, including a file depicting a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Flores-Vazquez further admitted in the plea agreement that he possessed a laptop that contained more than 600 images of child pornography.