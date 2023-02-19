Icy road conditions may have played part in fatal accident

Icy road conditions could be blamed for a Feb. 16 accident that claimed the life of a Lanark woman.

Karen S. Harmon, 57, was pronounced dead after her car was struck at the intersectional of Freeport Road and Illinois Route 64 in western Ogle County.

An Ogle County Sheriff’s Department press release said the 3-vehicle accident occurred at 7:31 a.m.

“Upon investigation, sheriff’s deputies determined that a 2003 GMC Yukon driven by Rebecca A. Marschang, 50 of Polo, was northbound on Freeport Road and was unable to stop for a stop sign, possibly due to icy road conditions,” the press release said.

As a result, the GMC entered the intersection and collided with Harmon’s 2011 Honda Accord that was eastbound on Illinois 64.

“After being struck by the GMC, the Honda then spun into the westbound lane where it was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt Semi tractor and trailer driven by Robert S. Engen, 45 of Champlin, Minnesota, that had been westbound on Illinois 64,” the release said.

Engen was uninjured in the collision and Marschang was transported by private vehicle to Freeport Memorial Hospital for treatment of possible minor injuries.

Harmon was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Ogle County Coroner and was transported to the Ogle County Coroner’s Office.

The incident remains under investigation.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Polo Fire and Ambulance, Mt. Morris Fire Department, the Illinois State Police and the Polo Police Department.