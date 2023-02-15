Dixon man pleads not guilty to methamphetamine charge

OREGON – A Dixon man has pleaded not guilty to possessing 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine that police said was found inside his vehicle during a Jan. 17 traffic stop.
Steven Smith, 52, pleaded not guilty to the charges after a preliminary hearing in Ogle County court Feb. 1.
Smith was arrested after Ogle County Deputy Evan White stopped his pickup truck in the 5000 block of South Route 2 near Penn Corner Road in southern Ogle County.
White testified that he stopped Smith’s Chevrolet truck because it did not have rear splash guards.
“He said he was going to Oregon to see some friends,” White said.
The deputy said he called a K-9 unit as backup because of Smith’s demeanor.
“He was breathing rapidly, and I also saw a scale in the vehicle,” White said.
After the dog indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, White said he searched the truck and found a container of a “crystal-like substance” under one of the seats. He said he field tested the substance and it was positive for methamphetamine.
White said that because of the quantity found, he believed Smith was distributing the substance.
Only prosecution witnesses testify at preliminary hearings.
Ogle County Judge John Redington ruled that probable cause existed to continue the case.
Smith was charged Jan. 18 with the Class X felony of intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was released from the Ogle County Correctional Center on Jan. 19 after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.
Smith, through his attorney Jason Tempin, pleaded not guilty to the charges and asked for a jury trial. His next court hearing is scheduled for March 27.