February 14, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsOgle County OpinionObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

Forreston trustees lock in plumbing, street-lighting energy rates for three years

By Alexa Zoellner
John Green, owner of Better Built Construction, walks through the board room of the new Forreston Village Hall, located at 301 N. Walnut St., on Jan. 17. Green was among contractors hired to renovate the building, which formerly housed his uncle's business — Green's Motor Company. Village and Forreston Police Department staff will work out of the new village hall. Move-in is set for Feb. 1-3, during which the new and old Forreston Village Hall will be closed to the public.

John Green, owner of Better Built Construction, walks through the board room of the new Forreston Village Hall, located at 301 N. Walnut St., in a file photo from January. (Alexa Zoellner/Shaw Media)

FORRESTON – Forreston Village Board members approved three-year contracts locking in energy rates for village plumbing and street lighting.

For plumbing energy, trustees voted to contract with Dynegy Energy for an estimated annual fixed cost of $16,020.09. For street-lighting energy, a contract with Constellation was approved with an estimated annual fixed cost of $16,060.63.

Trustee Brittany Busker abstained from both votes. All other trustees voted yes.

The contracts lock in the rates for the next three years, Village President Mark Metzger said.

“Next year, we’ll have this for the town where people will have their rates locked in,” he said. “If they choose to use a different supplier, they can. But if they use this, they’ll get our rate locked in for the village.”

Forreston
Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner

Alexa Zoellner covers Ogle County for the Oregon Republican Reporter, Forreston Journal, Mt. Morris Times and Polo Tri-County Press. She has seven-plus years of experience in journalism and has won numerous awards, including a first place award for investigative reporting from the WNA.