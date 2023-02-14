Forreston trustees lock in plumbing, street-lighting energy rates for three years

FORRESTON – Forreston Village Board members approved three-year contracts locking in energy rates for village plumbing and street lighting.

For plumbing energy, trustees voted to contract with Dynegy Energy for an estimated annual fixed cost of $16,020.09. For street-lighting energy, a contract with Constellation was approved with an estimated annual fixed cost of $16,060.63.

Trustee Brittany Busker abstained from both votes. All other trustees voted yes.

The contracts lock in the rates for the next three years, Village President Mark Metzger said.

“Next year, we’ll have this for the town where people will have their rates locked in,” he said. “If they choose to use a different supplier, they can. But if they use this, they’ll get our rate locked in for the village.”