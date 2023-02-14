Blanche Jones Charitable Trust donates $24,000

POLO — Twenty-one years after its formation, the Blanche M. Jones Charitable Trust continues to help two Polo entities donating $24,000 this year.

The Polo Area Senior Center was recently given $14,000 and the Polo Public Library $10,000, said Paula Faivre, one of the trustee advisers.

The trust was created by Jones in 2002 to be used for charitable purposes upon her death, Faivre said. Jones died in Oct. 20, 2004, at age 86. The trust began distributing funds in 2007.

“Blanche listed the priorities of the trust to be the Polo Area Senior Center and the Polo Library,” Faivre said. “Blanche was an avid reader and used the Polo Library often.”

First State Bank Shannon-Polo is the trustee. Jones left a list of individuals from whom she asked the bank to select trustee advisers.

Each year, the bank informs Faivre and the other two trustee advisers — Mike Davis and Perry Byers — how much they need to distribute, Faivre said. She, Davis and Byers ask for the senior center and library for a “wish list,” and then meet to discuss and vote on how much money should go to each entity.

As of 2022, the Blanche M. Jones Charitable Trust has given $240,075 to the Polo Public Library, and $271,419 to the Polo Area Senior Center.