Alderks named Illinois’ 1A/2A Athletic Director of the Year

Stillman Valley High School Athletic and Activities Director Heather Alderks has been named Illinois’ 1A/2A Athletic Director of the Year.

The announcement was made during half time of the girls’ basketball game on Feb. 16 The award is given by the Illinois Athletic Director Association.

“When learning I received this award, I was instantly humbled in knowing all the great people I work with in the Meridian School District,” she said in a press release. “These types of awards are given to an individual but behind that individual is a great support network in making every extra-curricular program and event possible for our students. From our Athletic/Activities Department Assistant, Paula Broski, to the great coaches who serve our students year in and year out, to the building and grounds staff, and custodial staff who work countless hours to make events happen, the people behind the scenes of the work being done is what has allowed me to be recognized and I am very grateful for them. I am honored to receive this award knowing I work with great people every day.”

Alderks started teaching Physical Education at Meridian Junior High in 2003. She was recognized as “Those Who Excel” in the teaching category in 2016.

She has also been coaching since 2003 and was the varsity girls basketball head coach when the team went to state and placed third in 2012. She also received the IBCA Coach of the Year the same year.

She became athletic director at SVHS in 2017 and has developed and implemented several new programs.

“I am incredibly proud of Heather. She is a fantastic leader and represents the very best of what Meridian 223 aspires to be. To be recognized at the state level validates her long hours and time away from her loved ones in order to create great experiences for our student athletes and community,” said MCUSD #223 Superintendent, Dr. PJ Caposey.