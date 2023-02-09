Boys basketball: Polo knocks off Fulton 38-36 to end Steamers’ long winning streak

POLO – A tenacious team effort coupled with key points at just the right time lifted the Polo Marcos past Fulton 38-36 on Wednesday, ending the Steamers’ 15-game winning streak.
“Our kids played very well,” Polo coach Matt Messer said. “They could have packed it in after the second quarter, but they didn’t. I am extremely proud of them.”
In a game that eventually went down to the final second, the Marcos started out hot, taking an 18-10 advantage at the end of the first quarter fueled by Carson Jones’ 10 points and Brock Soltow’s eight.
Soltow sliced through the lane for his four buckets and drawing fouls on various Steamers, while Jones netted his scores from further out, including two 3-pointers.
Soltow said getting fouls on Fulton’s big men, Baylen Damhoff and Ethan Price, was part of the Marcos’ strategy.
“I was trying to get them in foul trouble, but Price only sat out for awhile,” said Soltow, who led all scorers with 20 points.
At the start of the second quarter, the Steamers stepped up their defense, forcing a couple of Polo turnovers and disrupting the Marcos’ offensive flow to hold them scoreless.
Damhoff, who scored half of Fulton’s points in the first quarter and finished with 19, banked in a short jumper in the lane to make it 18-14, and Dom Kramer dropped in two free throws to bring the Steamers within two points.
Damhoff snared an offensive rebound with a minute to play in the half and promptly scored the putback to tie the game at 18-18 with under a minute to play.
Both teams’ shots at the end of the quarter failed, and the game was knotted at 18-18 at the half.
After an offensive foul on Soltow and subsequent technical on Messer to start the third quarter, Damhoff made it 22-18 on a nifty high-low pass from Price.
On the next possession Soltow drove the lane and picked up a foul, dropping in both free throws to make it 22-20. He was fouled again on the next offensive possession, but failed to covert the front end of a 1-and-1.
After a Fulton miss, Jones found Soltow on a nice backdoor cut to tie the game at 22. Kramer missed two free throws for Fulton, and Polo’s Nolan Hahn drained a 3-pointer on the next possession.
But Damhoff immediately answered with a long 3 of his own to tie it up again at 25-25 with 3 minutes left in the quarter. After a Polo 10-second violation, Damhoff scored a putback and the Steamers led 27-25.
Soltow scored on a steal to tie the game at 27-27, and answered another Fulton score with two free throws to make it 29-29.
But this time Price answered the call for the Steamers, driving the lane for two make it 31-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Both teams exchanged baskets early in the fourth quarter before Damhoff drilled another 3 to make it 34-31. Polo’s Brady Wolber answered with two points in the lane when Soltow was double-teamed to make it 34-32.
Fulton took a 36-33 lead before Soltow dropped in two free throws to make it 36-35 with 1:59 to play.
Prince’s shot fell short on the next Fulton possession, and Polo’s Gus Mumford found some space and drove the lane to draw another Fulton foul. He missed the first, but converted the second to tie the game 36-36 with 1:45 left.
A 3-pointer by Damhoff went long and Wolber drew a foul with 49 seconds left. He missed the first free throw, but made the second to give Polo a 37-36 lead.
After a scramble for a loose ball at mid-court, Fulton got the ball back with 14 seconds to play. Price attempted to drive the lane, but was tied up by Polo defenders and turned the ball over.
Jones was fouled on the next Polo possession and he made the first free throw, but missed the second.
“I wanted to hit both free throws so we’d be up by three, but I was glad to make at least one,” said Jones, who had 11 on the night.
Price nabbed the rebound, giving the ball back to Fulton with 3.3 seconds on the clock.
Polo had fouls to give, and after a timeout, fouled Fulton at half-court on the inbounds pass. Fulton got the ball back with 1 second left in the game, and Price tried a long lob pass to Damhoff, but it was out of reach, and since the ball was not touched, the clock never started and the ball and the game went to Polo.
Fulton coach RJ Coffey said the loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for the Steamers.
“We had 15 wins in a row, but tonight we had a lot of issues. I don’t think we did anything right,” he said.
Price finished the game with 7 points, while Kramer had 6.
Polo’s scoring included Wolber and Hahn with 3 and Mumford with 1.
Fulton (20-7) travels to Forreston Friday for a matchup with the Cardinals.
