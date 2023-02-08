Oregon bowler wins regional title; advances to sectional round

Oregon’s Ava Wight bowled a 1,290 series on the lanes at the 4 Seasons in Freeport on Feb. 4 to become the first two-time regional champion in school history.

The senior recorded games of 225, 267 and 224 in the morning, then rolled 205, 185 and 184 in the afternoon to take the title.

As a team, the Hawks totaled 5,024 pins, placing seventh out of 12 teams.

Mackenzie Alford missed the sectional cut by just one spot and a mere 20 pins, rolling a 1,015 series, and Kendra Erhler came up 23 pins short with a 1,012. Kylie Krug tallied an 888, Trinity Hultquist bowled a 703 five-game series, and Ahren Howey added a 116 game.

Hononegah was the team champion with 5,891. The Freeport Regional was the only one statewide with seven teams exceeding 5,000 pins.

Wight will bowl this Saturday at the Carpentersville (Dundee-Crown) Sectional.