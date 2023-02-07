Forreston village, police staff looking forward to new office space

FORRESTON — Forreston village and police staff moved into their new office space last week, after a year of planning and renovations.

Located at 301 N. Walnut Ave., the new Forreston Village Hall houses the clerks, public works department, police department and a space for village board meetings. Employees spent Feb. 1-3 moving into the building.

“I like the space,” Police Chief Chris Thiel said while standing in his new office on Feb. 2. “I believe that over here is more modern and more welcoming to the citizens of Forreston. I think they’re going to be more comfortable coming in here. It’s a more relaxed atmosphere for them.”

Forreston Police Chief Chris Thiel works on setting up his office in the new village hall and police station on Feb. 2.

The former village hall building, which is two blocks south at 102 N. Walnut Ave., was built in the early 1900s and is extremely outdated, Village Clerk Tanya Shenberger said. It’s a small space — made smaller by necessary furnishings like file cabinets — and everyone was “on top of each other,” she said.

“For the police, there’s times I was down here and they would have an incident and they would have to interview people in the garage to keep them all separate,” Utility Billing Clerk Sonia Green said. “They had them in their police cars, they had some sitting out here waiting to be interviewed and we’re all here. There was no privacy.”

The COVID-19 pandemic complicated things space distribution further, because there was no space to social distance, Green said. Putting a divider between the two clerks’ work spaces would have made it impossible to get out from behind the front desk, she said.

Public Works Maintenance Supervisor Scott Timm also said he appreciates the additional square footage.

“We can have our own little area to do our things that we need to get done,” he said. “We’ll have the capabilities of, like, getting our maps put up and things like that. I just feel that we’re going to be able to utilize our time a little bit better with having more space.”

For several years, there was talk of updating the old building, but the work would have been too costly, Green said. The outside of the building is falling apart and an elevator would have to be installed to use the second floor, which is only accessible by going outside, she said.

The new building is a good investment for the whole community, Green said.

“Since they built it, this has been village hall, so it’s a big change for a lot of people,” Shenberger said during an interview at the vacated 102 N. Walnut Ave.

Forreston Village Clerk Tanya Shenberger, left, and Utility Billing Clerk Sonia Green show where the file cabinets used to sit and how little space they had to work at the old village hall.

There are residents who have meaningful memories of the building, Green said, pointing to Carol Gagliardi, who was village clerk for 30 years.

“She [Gagliardi] brought her payment in and was like, ‘I’ve just got to get one more look at it before you guys move,’” Shenberger recalled. “She had a lot of memories down here. So she kind of walked through and looked at it all. She’s excited though. She said it’s been a long time coming.”

Village officials closed on the purchase of 301 N. Walnut Ave. — formerly Green’s Motor Company — on Jan. 25, 2022, for $155,000, according to Ogle County property tax records. The property was purchased outright; no mortgage or loans were necessary, Village President Mark Metzger said in a previous interview.

“I think No. 1 is, when we polled it last year, they wanted us to stay downtown, so that checked that box,” Metzger said on Feb. 6. “We’re still downtown. Then it offers them a beautiful building where they can come in. It’s just a lot more user-friendly.”

The original renovation budget was $80,000, but they ended up spending $155,573.40, Village Trustee Vickye Norris said. She chairs the Finance Committee and was a member of the New Building Committee that oversaw renovations.

Some of the funds came from the village’s American Rescue Plan Act allotment and from two Ogle County Economic Development grants they received, Norris said.

Norris said she did not approve of the amount of money spent on renovations.

“I don’t approve of spending all the ARPA funds that we did for the building,” she said. “I think it could have been handled better.”

During the Feb. 6 Village Board meeting, the trustees affirmed they want to sell the old building; they did not vote on the matter. Metzger plans to consult with the village’s attorney about the next steps in the selling process.

Board members also voted unanimously to approve purchasing a 25-foot flag pole from Freeport Flag for $3,230. The flag pole will be installed at the new village hall.