Ogle sheriff says Dixon man arrested on drug charges after search of home

OREGON – A Dixon man has been arrested twice within two weeks for possession of illegal drugs in Ogle and Lee counties.

Steven Smith, 52, of Dixon, was arrested Jan. 17 in Ogle County when deputies conducted a traffic stop at 9:23 p.m. in the 4000 block of South Route 2.

After an investigation, Smith was arrested in connection with possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 1 felony, and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a Class X felony, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Pursuant to the stop, the Ogle County Drug Task Force, comprising deputies and officers from the Rochelle and Oregon police departments, obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence in Lee County across the Rock River just south of Grand Detour, according to the release.

Then, about 2 p.m. Jan. 19, the task force, assisted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at 1130 White Rock Drive in rural Dixon.

“During the search, deputies located 27.5 grams of methamphetamine, 74.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 23.5 grams of cocaine, seven vials of testosterone steroids, drug paraphernalia and additional items used in the sale and distribution of narcotics,” Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle in the news release.

VanVickle said the investigation is ongoing, with additional charges pending against Smith in Lee County.

Smith was charged Jan. 18 in Ogle County on the Class X felony charge of intent to deliver methamphetamine. He was released from the Ogle County Correctional Center on Jan. 19 after posting 10% of a $25,000 bond.

He appeared in court Jan. 25 and has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 1 in Ogle County.