Road rage incident results in aggravated battery charges

OREGON — A Byron man who is accused of running over one person with his car and stabbing another on New Year’s Eve is set to appear on court on Jan. 25.

Jeremy G. Jones, 41, of Byron, is charged with one count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and two counts of aggravated battery with deadly weapon. He also is charged with unlawful possession of cannabis/driver, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office initially arrested Jones for attempted first-degree murder.

“The initial arrest was just that: an initial arrest,” Ogle County State’s Attorney Mike Rock said. “My office reviewed the reports and then we also spoke with law enforcement about it. We believe the charges that we’ve now filed are the most appropriate.”

A person is not officially charged until the state’s attorney’s office files charges, he said. Rock said his office filed charges against Jones on Jan. 10.

The altercation occurred at 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 31 in the 200 block of 1st Avenue (Illinois Route 26) in downtown Forreston, a press release from the sheriff’s office states.

“The early investigation indicates that this was a road rage incident that escalated,” Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a Jan. 1 interview.

He said there appears to have been “some type of incident” outside Forreston, after which the two victims stopped their vehicle in a parking lot within the village. It was then that Jones attacked the victims, VanVickle said.

Jones first appeared in court for a probable cause hearing on Jan. 3, according to court records. At that time, bond was set at $250,000/10%.

During a Jan. 11 preliminary hearing, Jones’ bond was reduced to $120,000/10%, meaning he would have to post $12,000 to be released.

Another preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Jones remains in custody at the Ogle County Jail as of 4:20 p.m. on Jan. 20, according to jail staff.