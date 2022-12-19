Winter weather fails to deter local “Wreaths Across America” effort

OREGON — Cold winter temperatures aided by biting wind failed to deter volunteers from placing wreaths on the graves of veterans at Daysville Cemetery southeast of Oregon as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America

The Saturday afternoon event was coordinated by the Rochelle Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution with help from Oregon VFW Post 8739. The wreaths were provided through donations.

Laurie Perry, regent of the Rochelle Chapter of the DAR, spoke briefly about the Wreaths Across America program noting that Saturday’s event was part of a national effort to honor local veterans by placing wreaths at their graves.

“All wreaths are sponsored by donation—as is the entire program: trucks, driver’s time, fuel, everything,” she said.

Ceremonial wreaths were first placed in honor of all of the military services including the US Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POW/MIAs. Twenty-five volunteers then spread out across the cemetery to place wreaths at each veteran grave, which had already been marked with US flags.

According to Saturday’s program, 204 veterans are buried at the Daysville Cemetery, located 5 miles southeast of Oregon, on Daysville Road.

Ceremonies were also held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Creston and St Patrick’s Cemetery in Rochelle. Girls Scouts from Troop 2189 gave the Pledge of Allegiance to open Saturday’s event.

Wreaths Across America Day, held annually in December, also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, in addition to other locations in all 50 states.

According to a the Wreaths Across America website: “We understand we have Veterans Day in the fall and Memorial Day in the spring, but our service members sacrifice their time and safety every single day of the year to preserve our freedoms. In many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or one who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. There is no better time to express our appreciation than during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season. We hope you will join us at any of our more than 3,400 participating locations to show our veterans and their families that we will not forget. We will never forget.”

For additional information or to donate, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.

Don Stevens and his daughter, Anne, helped place wreath on veterans' graves at Daysville Cemetery, southeast of Oregon on Dec. 17, as one of the Wreaths Across America project. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Bill and Stephanie Nelson of Oregon lay wreaths on veterans' graves at Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. Bill was laying a wreath on the grave of Virgil Reed who fought in the Civil War. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Jason Stoll of Oregon, an Army veteran, salutes after laying a wreath in honor of the Coast Guard, at Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. Wreaths were then placed on veterans' graves by other volunteers and veterans. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Anne Stevens of Oregpn places a wreath on a veteran's grave in Daysville Cemetery, southeast of Oregon, on Dec. 17, during the Wreaths Across America project. Stan Eden, also of Oregon, is shown in the background carrying one of the wreaths to another grave. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Devyn Stevents, 12, of Oregon places a wreath on a veteran's grave in Daysville Cemetery, southeast of Oregon on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Laurie Perry of the Rochelle chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (center) leads the Wreaths Across America program at the Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

John Tuttle of Oregon, a Vietnam war veteran, salutes after laying a wreath in honor Prisoners of War and those Mussing in Action at Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. Wreaths were then placed on all veterans' graves by other volunteers and veterans. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Laurie Perry of the Rochelle chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, addresses the crowd at Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Erin Dietrich of Oregon, an Army veteran, lays a wreath in honor of Army veterans, at Daysville Cemetery on Dec. 17 during the Wreaths Across America project. Wreaths were then placed on veterans' graves by other volunteers and veterans. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)