Mt. Morris police chief issues snowfall parking reminder

MT. MORRIS — The Mt. Morris Police Department is reminding citizens of the ordinance that regulates parking for 48 hours, after a 2-inch snowfall.

Under the ordinance, it is illegal to park any vehicle on any village street unless the following conditions are met:

• Vehicles may park on the side of the street where the addresses are even-numbered on days which are even-numbered on the calendar, between the hours of 7 a.m. that day and 7 a.m. on the following day.

• Vehicles may park on the side of the street where the addresses are odd-numbered on days which are odd-numbered on the calendar, between the hours of 7 a.m. that day and 7 a.m. on the following day.

• Places where parking is prohibited are not affected by the snow parking ordinance.

• Parking in the general business district is exempt from this ordinance once the snow has been plowed, but is strictly prohibited from 2 a.m. until 6 a.m. any time.

Subjects found to be in violation of the village snow parking ordinance can be cited, towed away at the owner’s expense, or both.

For additional information, contact the Mt. Morris Police Department at 815-734-4132.

“Best wishes and have a safe winter,” said Mt. Morris Police Chief Michael Cicchetti.