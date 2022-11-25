Family, friends remember “Bud” three years after fatal boating accident

OREGON — Family and friends of Kent “Bud” Dearborn Jr. gathered near the Oregon dam on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of a fatal boating accident that took the lives of two Ogle County men.

It was Nov. 20, 2019, when Kent “Bud” Dearborn Jr., 33, of Polo and James Swift, 64, of Forreston, went missing after their boat capsized while they were fishing in the Rock River, right below the Oregon dam.

Swift’s body was found Jan. 3, 2020 near the Dixon dam. Dearborn’s has yet to be recovered despite dozens of river searches by civilians and law enforcement.

On Sunday, Bud’s family and friends gathered by the dam and dropped flowers into the river in his memory.

“There really isn’t any news,” said Penny Lee of Oregon, Dearborn’s aunt. “You know you always hope someone will find something, but it is probably to the point that we won’t.”

On a bright but chilly afternoon, Lee gathered the group together for a photo from the west bank overlooking the area where the boat was last seen. Some family members sat on a memorial bench dedicated in Bud’s memory. Then family and friends took a flower and walked to the edge of the Rock River where they tossed it into the water.

“We bought the bench from donations the family received from the fundraisers we had,” said Bud’s mom, Florence Dearborn of Polo. “We worked with the Oregon Park District and they poured the base and set the bench up for us at the end of September.”

A plaque on the bench says “In loving memory of ‘Bud’ Kent Asher Dearborn, Jr., 1/6/1986-11/20/2019″. It also includes images of two people fishing from a boat and a morel mushroom—two of Bud’s favorite things.

“I fish right here about five times a week,” said Andy Swift of Mt. Morris, James’ son and friend of Bud. “I feel that they are both with me while I am here. I fish other places too, but this is the only place I feel like they are with me.”

Andy thinks Bud’s body may still be trapped in the “boil” under the dam. “I think he’s right here,” he said pointing to the base of the dam. “It’s unfortunate that the river was so high that day and it was so cold that the divers couldn’t get down far enough. It’s unfortunate. We pray that he does come home some day.”

Andy said his dad and Bud were fishing for walleye when the accident occurred.

Ogle County Sheriff Brian VanVickle said in a text message on Monday that the case is still open. “Yes it is still an opening missing case,” he said.

Lee said the family will keep on hoping that Bud’s body will be found. “I guess we will just keep on doing this,” said Lee. “They have found people after years and years. We just keep hoping.”

Family and friends of Kent Dearborn, Jr. pose for a group photo before tossing flowers into the Rock River at the base of the Oregon dam on Sunday, marking the third anniversary of a fatal boating accident. Dearborn's body has yet to be found. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Kent "Bud" Dearborn Jr. was 33 when he went missing in the river; his body has not yet been found. (Photo supplied)

A memorial bench in memory of Kent (Bud) Dearborn, Jr. sits on the west bank of the Rock River, below the Oregon dam. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)