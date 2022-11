Members of 100 Women Who Care voted in October to donate $5,300 to Pegasus Special Riders to help with the rebuilding of their facility which was a near total loss due to high winds this year.

100 Women Who Care donates to four charities per year, meeting in January, April, July and October. To date they have donated $29,000 to charities in Ogle County.

For more information about 100 Women Who Care, contact Deanna Forrest at forrestdede5@gmail.com.