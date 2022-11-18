OHS Madrigal Dinners set for Dec. 9-10

Oregon High School’s Madrigal Dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Brubaker Center at Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, north of Oregon.

Tickets are $25 and include the madrigal performance as well as dinner during the performance. To reserve a ticket, email zhall@ocusd.net or call 815-677-5493 with the following information: 1. Your name 2. What day(s) you plan to attend 3. How many people you plan to bring with you (and their names).

The deadline for ticket reservations is Dec. 5.

“The plot this year is about a feud over land, and over who really has the right to rule the kingdom,” said OHS Choir Director Zach Hall. “Please email zhall@ocusd.net with any questions and to reserve your spots! If you’d prefer to call or text, please contact 815-677-5493.”