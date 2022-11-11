Organ Recital at St. Mark’s-Polo on Sunday, Nov. 20

After recent organ repairs, members of St. Mark’s-Polo thought this would be a good time to celebrate with some special music.

A recital is planned for Sunday, Nov. 20, at 2 p.m. Pastor Scott Ralston will give a blessing; and Paul and Robin McNamara who repaired the organ will be there.

Paul will talk about the repairs and show some features of the organ. Featured musicians will be Michelle Goeking, Marian Wolf and Cheryl Goeking. All are welcome.

The event is free and open to the public. An offering plate will be available in the back of the sanctuary for donations to help pay for the organ’s repairs.

St. Mark’s is located at 201 N. Division in Polo. Light refreshments will be served afterward.